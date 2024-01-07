43-year-old pastor nabbed for alleged defilement of 16-year-old girl

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a 43-year-old pastor, Clinton John, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) in Agbado area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, explained that a family at Giwa Agbado reported a case of alleged defilement of their 16-year-old girl by John at the Agbado Divisional Police Station.

She said: “The family reported that their daughter had been repeatedly treated for recurring infections and exhibited frightful tendencies that made them suspect that she might have been involved in sexual intercourse.

“But she was concealing the identity of the person as the parents needed to persuade her and she later confessed that one John, a pastor of Mega Healing Ministry, had fiercely been having carnal knowledge of her, since November 2022.

“Their daughter further stated that the pastor threatened to kill her, if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone.”

The Police Public Relations Officer further stated that the suspect, on interrogation, confessed to the crime and admitted that he severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

According to Odutola, the rape survivor has been issued with medical forms for treatment and examination, while the suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta for discreet investigation.