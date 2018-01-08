Ilorin water reticulation project to be completed soon – Commissioner

The ongoing Ilorin water reticulation project will soon be completed, says Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulrazaq Akorede.

Akorede said this while featuring on a radio programme on Sunday evening together with the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe.

He expressed optimism that with the level of work done so far, the project would be completed in the next four to five months.

The Commissioner, however lamented that some facilities of the water project were being destroyed by vandals, which he said was affecting the success of the project.

Akorede also revealed that the State and Federal Governments have carried out interventions on some water projects across the State such as the Malete waterworks and expansion of Agba Dam waterworks, which is almost completed.

According to him, the construction of the Malete waterworks, which was facilitated by the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has been completed and will soon be commissioned.

He added that the state government will also work on the Oyun waterworks.

The commissioner commended Saraki for initiating the Ilorin water reticulation project and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for sustaining it.

He said the water reticulation project when completed, will address the water shortage in Ilorin, while also appreciating the patience of people of the state while the project lasts.