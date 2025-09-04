IGP appoints Hundeyin as new Force PRO

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

This was according to a statement by the outgoing FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

Adejobi described Hundeyin as a well-qualified officer with solid academic and professional credentials.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D., has approved the appointment of CSP Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

“‎CSP Hundeyin holds a BA (Hons) in English Language from Lagos State University and an MSc in Legal Criminology & Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

“He also obtained a Certificate in Civil-Military Coordination from the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Training Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

“He is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), a Member of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM)”, the statement partly read.

A seasoned communicator, Hundeyin previously served as the Police Public Relations Officer at Zone 2 Command, Lagos, and later at the Lagos State Police Command.

He was also part of Nigeria’s contingent to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan, in 2020, and at different times worked at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, as Administration Officer in the Public Relations Department.

The IGP urged Hundeyin to deploy his wealth of experience in communications and security to further strengthen the image of the Nigeria Police Force and sustain robust relations with the public.

He takes over from DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who served as Force PRO until his redeployment.

