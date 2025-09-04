Nigerian youths urged to take advantage of Tinubu’s youth initiatives

Nigerian youths have been urged to embrace innovative policies and opportunities made available by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Special Adviser to President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, made the call while addressing over 24,000 young people at the Arise Congress 2.0, themed “The Emergence of Champions.”

The event, which runs from Wednesday, September 3, 2025, to Saturday, September 6, 2025, is held at the Baptist International Convention Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

During his keynote speech, Dare, who is also the Chairman of the Youth and Student Ministries Advisory Board of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, emphasized that Nigerian youths are the champions of President Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, President Tinubu has initiated several policies benefiting young Nigerians, providing them with a platform to reach their potential and excel using their faith, talent, and skills

Dare further emphasized the importance of character, discipline, determination, and self-motivation in achieving success.

He stated that he was not discussing politics but rather encouraging Nigerian youths to take advantage of available opportunities in the President Tinubu administration and make a positive impact in their communities.

Also Read

He urged Nigerian youths to have faith in President Tinubu’s administration and listed some President Tinubu initiatives that aimed at empowering young Nigerians, including:

NELFUND Tuition Loans and Stipends: Over 600,000 students now benefit from these programs.

Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer: Aimed at providing affordable houses for three million vulnerable households.

Food Security and Poverty Alleviation: The administration has released over thousands of metric tons of grains from federal strategic reserves and implemented emergency nutrition support in several states among others

Also in attendance at the event were notable figures such as Rev. Israel Adelani Akanji, FAR (Convener and President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention); Rev. Dr. S. Olawuyi James (Host and Director of Youth and Student Ministries); Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere (Chairman of the Central Planning Committee); Rev. Michael Onyegbu; Pastor Fela Durotoye; and CP Lanre Ogunlowo (Commissioner of Police, Ogun State).

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']