Healing streams live services with Pastor Chris set to hold

Preparations for this month’s edition of the epochal Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome are in full swing, and the world is abuzz with the expectation of another season of the miraculous.

Countless gospel ministers, Christian leaders and persons from all corners of the globe unite to spread the news of this life-transforming event which comes up from Friday 27th to Sunday, 29th of October, 2023.

Every edition of the program has seen people willingly admit that they revel in the realm of the miraculous as it heralds God’s blessings and immutable testimonies of healing, restoration, and salvation for billions worldwide. All those who are connected to the services are usually in awe as time and time again, the Word of God comes alive before their eyes, backed with glorious, phenomenal miracles.

With millions of onsite and virtual healing centers set up worldwide and daily healing outreaches being carried out in medical facilities, communities, inner cities, and states of every nation with Healing to the Nations Magazine, the message of hope and restoration is reaching every nook and cranny of the world in preparation for the Live Healing Services.

Amidst unceasing prayers offered daily by countless individuals worldwide, the anticipation for the success of this event continues to grow. You can participate by logging on to www.prayerclouds.org to pick your 15-minute prayer slot.

Organised by the Healing School, the July edition saw the dead come back to life, disabilities, cancerous conditions, chronic pains, mental defects, and depressive states eradicated from the minds and bodies of the sick in the Name of Jesus Christ. Testimonies are still being recorded as people from all 248 participating countries and territories from the last edition send reports of incredible transformations wrought in their lives due to the program.

As far back as she can remember, Vina Raymundo, from Canada, constantly hovered on the precarious edge of chronic pain and acute discomfort. Born with Congenital Scoliosis, an ‘S’ curvature of the spine, she frequently experienced pain, dizziness, and despair. “The condition impacted my height development which didn’t allow me to grow taller as I grew up. During my menstrual cycles, I also experienced unusual numbness and pain in my hip and thigh area.”

All recourse to alleviate the effects of the condition and find a cure proved abortive and, over time, escalated to include kidney or bladder problems. Eventually, the doctors told Vina she could not conceive children properly. Desolate, Vina fought to cope with the latest blow life had seemingly dealt her.

The divine answer to Vina’s distress came with news of the Healing Streams Live Services with Pastor Chris. Instantly, she seized the hope offered with faith and great expectation, and her faith prevailed as the man of God prayed for her during the program. Promptly, she received her healing and was made whole. “I feel so much energy now. No more pain, and I can lie flat without pain or dizziness.” Today, life is glorious for Vina. “I can move better and with ease, unlike before. There is no more pain, and I feel stronger.”

Like Vina, you can be free from pain or penury in no time. Seize this divine opportunity to attain healing and obtain solutions to pressing needs and questions by confirming your attendance at the program now via www.healingstreams.tv/LHS. Registration is open to everyone and free! All you need is faith in God’s Word concerning your health and affairs embedded in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Speaking on the fallacy of sickness, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and president of Loveworld Incorporation, aka Christ Embassy, at the last edition of the program, opined, “Some people think that it might be God’s will for them to be sick. It’s not true. It’s never God’s will for anyone to be sick. The Bible shows us that all that Jesus healed were oppressed by the devil, not God. It was God who wanted them well. Understand that God wants you well”.

Join us on the 27th -29th of October at 3 PM GMT+1 daily for an unforgettable experience characterised by soul-stirring worship and prayer sessions, illuminating teachings on the Word, and supernatural demonstrations of the Word in unprecedented ways.

The program will air on Healing Streams TV, all local TV and radio stations, and all Loveworld networks.

For further information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call any of these numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).