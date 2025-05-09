Hajj 2025: NAHCON Chair lists unique milestones at inaugural flight

Tajudeen Balogun

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has declared that productivity, collaboration, and cooperation with the stakeholders are the enviable aspirations of the Hajj body under his watch.

Professor Usman listed the unique milestones in the speech he delivered at the Hajj 2025 inaugural flight in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Friday.

The head of NAHCON pointed out that the milestones recorded in Hajj operations this time by the Commission are evident in the successful acquisition of “Tent A Plus for our VIP pilgrims – a scarce accommodation facility near the Jamarat area in Mina”.

“This upgrade is a major milestone that reflects our commitment to improving pilgrims’ welfare and dignity,” he stressed.

While noting that the development was happening for the first time in the history of Nigerian Hajj operations, Prof. Usman added that in the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation, NAHCON provided crucial financial assistance to Tour Operators that allowed them to secure their camp bookings in time.

He added: “We also made a special sacrifice by allowing Private Tour Operators to use the remaining slots in Masha’ir from the 52,000 reservations we made under the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards.

“Through this arrangement, the Tour Operators that have exhausted their allocation have continued to successfully register additional pilgrims.”

Apart from these, the NAHCON boss, speaking against the background of intense weather conditions in Saudi Arabia, indicated that the Commission went further to engage more officials and staff for offshore duties compared to the previous year.

He said the initiative was taken to “ensure better care for our pilgrims and out of deep concern for the wellbeing of our staff”.

Prof. Usman disclosed: “This will enable a shift-based working system so no staff and other officials would be overworked or risk being affected by heat stroke or health complications due to long exposure to the extreme heat.

“As we move forward, we continue to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah and the support of all stakeholders to deliver a smooth and successful Hajj operation.”

While thanking President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their endless support and fatherly guidance to the Commission and sterling leadership, Prof. Usman indicated that the inaugural flight event in the region was remarkable because it is the first ever of its kind in the south eastern part of the country, affirming that he was deeply grateful to the Almighty for making the memorable occasion possible under his watch.

He added: “I feel greatly excited and honoured to be part of this historic event – the official flag-off of the inaugural flight for Hajj 2025, taking place right here in this beautiful and ancient city of Owerri, the Eastern Heartland.

“Governor Uzodimma’s readiness to host this inaugural flight that will convey 315 pilgrims from Abia, Bayelsa and Imo is exceptional and heartwarming.

“It shows the level of religious harmony the governor is promoting in Nigeria.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I proudly welcome you all to Owerri, our home.

“Today marks the beginning of a blessed journey for thousands of Nigerian Muslims.

“It is not just a journey to the holy land of Makkah, but a spiritual journey that carries deep meaning in the lives of the pilgrims.”

The NAHCON boss reiterated that the Commission has made adequate arrangements for the reception of the Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah and Jeddah airports, adding that the Hajj body’s target is to “complete the entire airlift operation within two weeks, Insha Allah.”

Prof Usman added: “To our dear pilgrims, I say: You are about to undertake one of the most important journeys of your lives as Duyuful Rahman- Guests of Allah The Merciful.

“Represent Nigeria well.

“Obey your officials.

“Follow the rules of the Kingdom and those of your country.

“Keep yourself away from harm whether natural or man-made by obeying guidelines.

“Due to expected hot weather, drink a lot of water and juice to remain healthy- Alhamdulillah, we have made adequate arrangements for these.

“Above all, keep your intentions pure and your hearts open for Allah’s guidance.”

Usman wished the pilgrims Hajj Mabrur – a Hajj that is accepted by Allah.

The inaugural flight was graced by Vice President Shettima; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; members of the National Assembly; traditional; and religious leaders.

