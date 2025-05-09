Hajj 2025: Inaugural flight venue proves diversity in religion not a threat — VP 

Tajudeen Balogun

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the choice of inaugural flight in Imo State punctures lingering misperceptions and proves that religious diversity is not a threat but a strength, “one woven into the very fabric of our heritage”.

Vice President Shettima made this assertion in his address at the 2025 Hajj inaugural flight ceremony in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Friday.

He affirmed that the ceremonial take-off is a symbolic exercise for unity, understanding, and inclusion, adding: “We are witnessing a new chapter in our collective national journey – the blessings of Hajj that is bringing our people closer and shines a bright light on the diverse religious identity of Imo and the South East.”

The VP commended the efforts of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for fostering an atmosphere of religious tolerance and inclusion, and for supporting the remarkable event, extending the Federal Government’s appreciation to the NAHCON leadership for its vision and all stakeholders who worked tirelessly to make the event a reality.

He said: “To our esteemed pilgrims: You are not just going on a sacred journey, you are carrying the prayers, dignity, and goodwill of our entire nation as Nigerian ambassadors in Saudi Arabia.

“May your Hajj be accepted, may your prayers be answered, your hearts uplifted, and your return safe and joyful.

“As we mark this milestone, let it serve as a lasting reminder that Nigeria is strongest when every citizen – regardless of region or religion – is honoured and dignified wherever they reside in our great country.

“May Almighty Allah bless our journey toward peace, understanding, and national unity.”

Over 300 pilgrims from Imo, Abia and Bayelsa States were airlifted during the inaugural flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

