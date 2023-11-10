Gusau to Falconets: Why you must grab Colombia 2024 ticket

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on Thursday charged the country’s U20 girls, Falconets, to go all out and win their FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg tie against Tanzania on Sunday in order to start paving their way to greatness in their chosen career.

Gus spoke when he visited the girls at the FIFA Goal Project inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

In what was their last training session before their trip to Dar es Salaam, Gusau said the players must comport themselves appropriately on and off the pitch as they are ambassadors of Nigeria.

He said: “Your first port of call is Tanzania, but your destination is Colombia, where the World Cup will take place next year.

“You must have it in mind that this is only the beginning of the journey.

“I have no doubt that you will conquer Tanzania and go ahead to qualify for the World Cup finals.

“Our country has never failed to qualify for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition started more than 20 years ago, and I am sure you girls will not want to be the first set to be associated with failure.

“Therefore, you must put in extra effort, listen to your coaches and play to instructions.”

Gusau told the players that the character they display off the field of play at all times is as important as the talent and skill that they advertise on it.

He added: “As ambassadors of our great nation, you have a responsibility to be of the very best conduct on and off the field.

“You must fly the flag brilliantly and conscientiously, and emerge victorious.

“After the Tanzanian hurdle, there are still more hurdles for you to overcome before earning the ticket to Colombia.

“So, it is a long journey with a lot of hard work and determination, but it is worth it to put your career on track and head towards greatness in your chosen field.”

The Falconets’ contingent will depart Nigeria on Friday aboard an Ethiopian Airways flight to Addis Ababa and onwards to Dar es Salaam, where they clash with the Tanzanian U20 girls on Sunday.

Both teams will again trade tackles at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on November 19, 2023.