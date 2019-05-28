Unidentified gunmen on Monday night attacked the house of Gyang Dachung of Nakai Danwal Village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau, killing six members of the household.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau Command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

He said: “This morning at about 6.00am, Mr Boyi Dalyop, the Youth Leader of Nakai Danwal Village of Riyom reported to us that last night (Monday), gunmen attacked the house of Gyang Dachung and killed six members of his family.

“Immediately we mobilised to the village, took photographs of the dead bodies and released them to the relatives on demand for burial.”

Tyopev explained that Mr Aliyu Tafida, the Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of Operations in the command had visited the scene for assessment.

The PPRO also said that the command had deployed more armed personnel to the community and had intensified patrol in order to avert any reprisal attack.

He called on members of the public with useful information that could aid investigations on the killing to come forward and assist the police.