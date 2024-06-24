Group denies Aiyedatiwa influenced judgement on LCDAs cancellation 

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council, LACO-FSIC, has debunked claims that the nullification of the Local Council Development Areas in Ondo State by the state High Court was influenced by the state governor Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It would be recalled that an Ondo State High Court in Akure, the state capital, last Thursday nullified the newly created 33 Local Government Development Areas in the state.

In the judgement delivered by Justice A.O Adebusoye, the court described the LCDAs, which were created by the immediate former governor of the state, the late Mr Rotimi Akeredolu , as illegal and unlawful.

However, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Mr Agboola Ajayi, in a statement condemned the court judgement, describing it as anti-people which would hinder development of Ondo communities.

“The judgement is anti-people. It will be promoting an agenda that will hinder rapid development of the communities.

“The Ondo State government is behind the suit. They must appeal the judgement. The suit filed by the PDP was not to totalling abrogate the LCDAs but illegal inauguration of Caretaker Chairman,” Ajayi posited.

Reacting to Ajayi’s statement, the LACO-FSIC spokesman, in a statement on Monday, said the government was not behind the judgement, saying Ajayi’s statement was reckless, defamatory, and an attempt to bring the Nigerian judiciary to ridicule.

The statement read, “While Agboola Ajayi has every right to express his opinion on a court verdict, he is not licensed to impugn on the integrity of the sitting judge and the judicial institution by claiming Governor Aiyedatiwa had influenced the judge to pass his judgement.

“We had waited for three days in the hope that Ajayi would deny the story or claim that he was quoted out of context, but alas, he regaled in silence, thus affirming that he said that the governor influenced the judge to pass a wrong judgement, which he considered the dissolution of the 133 LCDAs.

“Therefore, we are calling on the judiciary to take up Agboola Ajayi and put him on trial, to produce evidence of how Aiyedatiwa influenced the judge; otherwise, he should be sentenced accordingly.”