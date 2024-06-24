Flooding: Two feared dead in early Monday downpour in Abuja

Two persons were feared dead following early Monday morning’s rain, which caused heavy flooding at the Trademore Estate in Lugbe along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road.

It was learnt that the estate, which has been perennially affected by flooding, is home to several civil servants and other categories of people.

A resident of the area who reportedly made a video of the flood could be heard calling on the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for help.

According to her, two people had been swept away by the flood.

However, the development has not been confirmed by the administration.

The FCT Administration had since 2022 made several attempts to demolish parts of the estate said to be on a flood plain, but a court case instituted by residents against it halted the exercise.

According to reports, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, had on Sunday predicted thunderstorms and hazy weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday in some parts of the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook indicated morning thunderstorms over the central states in places like Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, and Niger states.

Also later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Reacting to the prediction, the FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) in a statement, said it has placed its flood vanguards and local emergency management committees in the six area councils on alert following warnings of possible flooding in the territory.

The statement by its Head, Public Affairs of the Department, Nkechi Isa, said, “The FCT Emergency Management Department, FEMD, has placed its vanguards and the local emergency management committees in the six area councils on alert following early warnings of possible flooding in the Territory.

“A weather outlook issued by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet, and made available to FEMD says isolated thunderstorms are likely today over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau.

“NiMet advises that strong winds may precede the rains in areas where the thunderstorms are likely to occur and urged the public to take adequate precaution.

“NiMet also predicts similar weather conditions for Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th June 2024.

“Meanwhile, the National Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment has predicted that locations in 15 states are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding between today and tomorrow.

“States like Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kaduna are among states expected to experience heavy flooding. However, the FCT may not experience flooding.

“In reaction to the early warning on neighbouring states, the Ag. Director General of FEMD, Mrs Florence Dawon Wenegieme, said the department has put in place mitigation measures around the city.

“Mrs Wenegieme informed that the Search and Rescue Team are on the alert, while local divers have been posted to vulnerable locations.

“The Ag DG appealed to residents to always use the 112 emergency toll-free number in the event of an emergency.”