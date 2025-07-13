Governor Alia mourns former President Buhari

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has expressed sadness over the death of the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Eagle Online recalls that the former military Head of State and two-term president died in a hospital in London, United Kingdom on Sunday.

The governor in his message of condolence to the family of the former president, the people of Katsina State and Nigeria described him as one who was resolute and committed to national development above earthly possessions, leaving behind a legacy that is deeply rooted in integrity.

In a statement on Sunday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, Alia noted further that Buhari during his remarkable service, spanning both his tenure as a military leader between January 1984 and August 1985, and his time as a democratically elected president between 2015 and 2023, left indelible marks on the nation’s history.

He said the former president served Nigeria with unwavering courage and conviction, consistently prioritising the nation’s interests and well-being of its people.

The governor added that the country will miss a statesman, a patriot, and a leader who committed his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

He prayed to God to condole his immediate family and the entire nation over the loss, and to also grant the former president eternal rest.

