Garba Shehu announces Buhari’s burial details

Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried in Daura, Katsina State on Monday in accordance with Islamic rites.

The late former President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, disclosed this after announcing his death on Sunday at about 4:30pm in London during an illness.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Buhari was Nigeria’s President between May 29, 2015 and May 29, 2023.

He was also a former military ruler of the country.

