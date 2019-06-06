Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Thursday pledged to address the challenges of the state’s health sector.

Yahaya made this pledge after inspecting the Gombe State Specialists’ Hospital, during which he decried the poor state of facilities at the hospital.

He said he was at the hospital to identify challenges that needed to be addressed by the government for the good of the people of the state.

He said: “We will look at the issues we have seen and address them.

“We have seen the level of dilapidation and decay.

“We have seen what we need to do in order to ameliorate the situation so that the people can get the best service they deserve.

“It’s going to be all-encompassing and God willing, people will see the difference.”

The governor stressed that for the society to be peaceful, basic social amenities must be provided.

Yahaya said: “Until we address the issues that touch on healthcare, water supply, quality education and environment for people to live happily, none of us will be in peace, as you can see the effects on the society.”

Earlier, Dr. Muazu Shuaibu, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, had told the governor that the hospital was in dire need of facilities to effectively cater for the patients.

According to him, the hospital receives 21,000 patients quarterly and had a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1 to 10,000 as against the recommended 1 to 600 by the World Health Organisation.

Shuaibu said it lacked sufficient manpower to function well, adding that the hospital could only boast of three consultants as against the 10 needed.

NAN reports that the governor went round the hospital inspecting facilities while interacting with patients on admission.