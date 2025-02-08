GOCOP, Zenith Bank pay tribute to Sundiata Post CEO’s father

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Mike Osilama, Legal Adviser, Zenith Bank Plc, have paid tribute to High Chief Emmanuel Ikonne Amuchie, the late father of Dr. Max Amuchie, the Chief Executive Officer of Sundiata Post Media Limited and North Central Zonal Coordinator of GOCOP.

The Eagle Online is reporting that GOCOP is the umbrella body of professional journalists in Nigeria who are online publishers.

The body said it was saddened to hear about the death of High Chief Amuchie.

In the letter signed by its President, Maureen Chigbo, and Secretary-General, Olumide Iyanda, the organisation, prayed for the repose of the soul of High Chief Amuchie.

The letter said: “On behalf of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), we wish to extend our deepest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved father, High Chief Emmanuel Ikonne Amuchie.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of this loss. High Chief Emmanuel Ikonne Amuchie was undoubtedly a great man whose life left an indelible impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication to his family, his community, and his values will continue to inspire many.

“During this difficult time, we want you to know that you are not alone. Your GOCOP family stands with you in solidarity, and our thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones. May you find comfort in the cherished memories of your father and strength in the legacy he has left behind.

“May God grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant High Chief Emmanuel Ikonne Amuchie eternal rest.”

In his own condolence message, Osilama said High Chief Emmanuel Ikonne Amuchie, the Ugo Eji Ejemba I of Uvuruikedinairi, lived a fulfilled life, adding that he would be remembered in the hearts of those whose lives he had touched positively in his lifetime.

His letter reads: “On behalf of myself and family, I write to commiserate with you and the entire Amuchie family on the death of your dear father – High Chief Emmanuel Ikonne Amuchie, Ugo Eji Ejemba 1 of Uvuruikedinairi.

“There is no doubt that your father lived a fulfilled life as a father and grandfather. He will forever be remembered in the hearts of those whose lives he had touched positively during his lifetime.

“While thanking God for the exemplary life of commitment and devotion that he led, we are confident that he is resting in the bosom of the Lord and will be remembered for his selfless service to humanity.

“It is our sincere prayer that the good Lord, will comfort you all in this time of grief.

“Once again, accept our condolences.”

High Chief Amuchie, who died on December 10, 2024 at age 86, was a retired principal, civil war veteran, and community leader.

He will be buried on April 25, 2024 in his country home in Umuchokoeze, Amaisii Uvuru in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State after a funeral mass at Christ the King Catholic Church Oze-Urban Uvuru.

He is survived by his wife, Lolo Angela Amuchie, eight children, and grandchildren.

