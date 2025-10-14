Gani Adams mourns Aremu, demands probe of his death

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of foremost labour activist and secretary of Joint Action Front (JAF), Comrade Abiodun Aremu, as a great loss to the labour movement and the global human rights community, calling for a probe.

He expressed condolences to his immediate family and the labour movement, and prayed that God comforts them through this mourning period.

Aremu, also a leader of the Amílcar Cabral Ideological School Movement (ACIS-M), a leftist organisation, which just opened its secretariat in Nigeria, was reportedly knocked down by a vehicle at about 8pm on Sunday.

Iba Adams described the nature of Aremu’s death by a supposed hit-and-run driver as suspicious, adding that it deserves investigation.

He called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death, with a view to unraveling Aremu’s killer and the motive behind the alleged accident.

He specifically called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Service (DSS) to urgently look into his death and unmask the killers.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland noted that the late Aremu was a brilliant human rights crusader, who stood for whatever he believed in, regardless of pressure.

He recalled that Aremu was among the human right leaders who taught him some principles of activism early in his struggle for emancipation of the Yoruba race.

He said: “Aremu was a renowned student union leader.

“He was one of the leaders of the Campaign for Democracy, and also the Oodua Youth Movement.”

Adams also recalled that Aremu was among the activists who fought against the annulment of June 12, 1993 mandate of the late MKO Abiola, and was also active in the June 12 struggle between 1993 and 1999.

He prayed for the repose of Comrade Aremu’s soul.

He also called on the labour movement and human rights community to immortalise the memory of the departed labour leader.