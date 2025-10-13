Erotic Monday Night: Naughty encounter with my physiotherapist, by Tiwa Says

It’s true what they say: In everything you do, let moderation be your keyword. In my bid to surpass my fitness goal, I doubled up on my routines thinking I was pushing my body for the best. It turned out I was wrong.

During one of my evening routines at the gym, my leg muscles stiffened and I couldn’t move for a few minutes. When I could eventually walk, I limped. I thought it was a muscle pull, but it got worse by the next day. My legs were swollen and I could barely walk. I had to go to the hospital, there I was handed over to a physiotherapist.

The pain was excruciating but I managed somehow. I had weekly sessions with the therapist to help with the pain and get me back on my feet. He was a handsome, slim but strong dude and I enjoyed his company. His encouragement made the sessions less painful to bear.

He had a funny sense of humour that took the edge of the agony I endured. As the days went by though, the leg got better and we got closer.

On his last visit, we took a walk round the estate, getting to know each other better. We discovered that we had a couple of mutual friends and we had actually met at a party earlier in the year. It’s a really small world after all.

At some point during our walk, he held my hands. I found that to be a really sweet gesture and I smiled.

When we got back to my place, he opened up and said that he was sad that our session had come to an end because he really enjoyed my company. I told him that I felt the same way.

He leaned towards me and gave me a kiss. I responded with enthusiasm. He had one hand at the back of my neck and the other on my lap. As he kissed me, he caressed the back of my neck. I moaned.

I pulled him close to me so I could take in his smell. His scent was always a turn on for me. I felt the muscles on his back and pressed his body against mine. He whispered my name as he kissed my neck. I moaned again. I felt his hard-on. It was like his pants would burst open. I smiled again.

While I fiddled with his pants, he unbuttoned my dress. He carried me on his legs. Facing him, I stared into his eyes. He had such dreamy eyes. He touched my breasts. He looked like he was seeing the eighth wonder of the world. I was lost in the pleasure with my eyes closed when I felt his lips on my nipples, his tongue teasing the tautness.

Slowly but firmly, he slipped into me. I felt him in my very essence. I took in the feeling for a few seconds before I started to move. I twisted and turned slowly, savouring and enjoying every stroke.

I put both my hands on his shoulders and I rode him like I was on the Third Mainland Bridge. Smooth, not too fast, not too slow. He held my waist and moved with my rhythm. We were in sync. I moaned as I dug my fingers into his flesh.

Then he stood up, carrying me up with him. He moved me up and down, my ass slamming on his waist. His dick was covered in cream as he thrust in and out. I made a loud moan and came. He put me back on the couch, turned me around and entered me. He gave the most intense back shots I had received in a while.

With my head on the couch and my ass up in the air, I screamed his name. Only then did he release all he had been holding back from me.

We collapsed on the floor after we were done. And even without exchanging words, we both knew that this was the beginning of something beautiful.

