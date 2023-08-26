FUTA: 500L student waiting to write final exams slumps, dies

A 500 Level student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, Ayomide Akeredolu, has slumped and died while waiting to write his final examination.

The development, already confirmed by the management of the school, occurred on Thursday in Akindeko Hall on campus.

According to available information, when Akeredolu slumped at about 8:30pm on Thursday, he was rushed to the clinic of the school, where he eventually died.

A student, who spoke with newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said the student died over lack of adequate care at the health centre.

He said there was no power supply while the victim was attended to by medical personnel at the health centre.

He said: “We had to be using our telephone flashlight while doctors were attending to him.

“Also, earlier yesterday, the health centre refused to attend to another student, a former FUTASU Vice President, who was in a critical condition and needed emergency attention because she wasn’t with her identity card.

“The students are expressing their displeasure with a peaceful demonstration.

“Something urgent needed to be done to upgrade the university’s health care centre.”

Reacting to the development, the university’s Director of Corporate Communication, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the management had met with representatives of the students union over the matter.

Adebanjo said: “The management mourns the sudden demise of one of our students, Ayomide Akeredolu, who died on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in the course of a sudden bout of illness.

“From reports pieced together, Ayomide Akeredolu slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation even at the Health Centre failed with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead.

“According to the doctor on duty ‘the student was rushed to the health Centre at about 8:50 pm on Thursday 24th August, 2023. He was brought in dead.

“Efforts to resuscitate him through Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive.

“He was subsequently taken to the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure by the medical personnel on duty inside the university’s ambulance.

“Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad development.

“The management joins them to mourn at this very difficult time.

:Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

“However, due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Centre, students embarked on a protest on Friday August 25, 2023.

“It is important to point out that the protest was not directly related to the death of the student.

“The representatives of the students, at a meeting with management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacuna in the process of accessing services at the Health Centre.

“The Management in the course of the meeting directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

“The corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter, and satisfaction of the students.”