Farmer, motorcyclist abducted in Edo

Suspected abductors Friday kidnapped a farmer and a commercial motorcyclist on Ugbokuli-Ekiadolor Road in Ovia Northeast Local government area of Edo.

The farmer was said to be returning from his father’s oil palm plantation when he was abducted alongside the motorcyclist whose services he had earlier engaged.

Edo State Police Command Spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that five assailants were involved in the kidnap.

Chief James Omafuaire, a former police officer and father of the farmer told NAN that the kidnappers, armed with a gun, ambushed the motorcycle carrying the victims and the vehicle conveying harvested palm kernel.

He said the driver escaped into the bush, while his son and the motorcyclist were whisked away.

“I have a palm tree farm in that area and my son went there to harvest the ripe kernels.

“He loaded the harvested palm kernels into the truck while he rode on a bike behind the truck. The driver sighted the armed assailants ahead of him and he jumped out of the truck and ran into the bush.

“My son and the bike rider were not aware of what was happening ahead and they ran into the kidnappers who took them away.

“I have been trying my son’s phone line but it is not going through and nobody has contacted me.

“My daughter-in-law is making an official report at the police station. I pray and hope that they should not be hurt,’’ he said.