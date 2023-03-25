Four Lagos-based armed robbery suspects arrested in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested four members of a Lagos State-based robbery gang, who have been terrorising Ode-Remo area of Ogun State in recent time.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Ogunyemi, revealed that the suspects were arrested on March 13, 2023.

The suspects: Habeeb Salaudeen 24; Ezekiel Jayesimi 30; Olamilekan Teniola 22; and Olaitan Sonibare 25, were arrested following a distress call received by operatives attached to Ode-Remo Divisional Police Headquarters at about 2:30am that armed robbers numbering about seven have invaded a dwelling house at COTCO Road, Ode-Remo, and dispossessin residents of their belongings.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ode-Remo Division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi, quickly led his men to the scene.

On getting there, they engaged the hoodlums in gun battle, but the robbers managed to escape in a white RAV 4 car, which they came with.

Luck however ran against them when they were accosted by policemen at Warewa, who stopped them having seen the bullet holes on their vehicle.

The robbers subsequently abandoned the car and ran away.

They were technically trailed to Mushin area of Lagos, where four among them were apprehended.

They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.

Recovered from them were four iPhones and 13 android phones.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Mba also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang, with the view to bringing them to justice.