Family declares 2Baba missing, seeks intervention of DSS

The family of Nigeria’s legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, has declared him missing, seeking the intervention of the Department of State Services in locating him.

The letter surfaced online a few hours after 2Baba’s mum, Rose Idibia, appealed to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, to free her son.

According to Mrs. Idibia, Osawaru, the granddaughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion and representative of Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, was holding her son contrary to his wishes.

She said her son was not in a stable state following his decision to divorce his wife.

In the letter by the family, dated February 7, 2025, 2Baba was said to have gone missing on February 10, 2025.

The letter, signed by the lawyer of the family, Wilson Anuge, of Anuge, Anuge and Co, read:

The Director General, Department of State Services Office 31 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Dear Sir,

RE: PETITION FOR THE INTERVENTION OF THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SERVICES REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MR. INNOCENT IDIBIA

We are Solicitors to the Idibia Family (hereafter, “Our Clients”), on whose firm instruction we write. We are writing to urgently seek your assistance regarding a deeply troubling situation involving a member of the Idibia Family, Mr. Innocent Idibia (also known as Tuface or 2Baba), who our clients reasonably believe may be missing since Monday 10th February, 2025. It is our brief that Mr. Innocent left his residence in the early hours of 10th February, 2025 in his loungewear suggestive that he was going on his habitual walk but never returned home since then. Despite the best efforts of members of his family, his staff and management of his Record Label to reach or locate him, including reaching out to his friends, and acquaintances; they have been unable to establish any contact or ascertain his whereabouts. Mr. Innocent is a Nigerian recording and award-winning Artist of international acclaim. By reason of his celebrity status, it is established protocol for Mr. Innocent to be accompanied by protective guards wherever he goes. However, on the day he was last seen, he left his residence unaccompanied by his protective guards, his Personal Assistant or any of his staff. This disturbing discovery and the fact that those who ought to hear from him, have not heard from him for over 72 hours, has left his entire family deeply concerned. Mr. Innocent is a responsible individual, a family man and a dedicated Artist who is very passionate about his art and often dedicates the better part of his time to songwriting, recording and other studio related activities. He has never gone missing before nor has he ever abandoned his work for such protracted hours. His sudden disappearance without word has raised significant alarm among his family and friends who are particularly concerned about his wellbeing, given that it is out of character for him to be out of touch for such an extended period. Adding to the family’s distress, are the calls from several of his close friends that have received messages from what appears to be his social media accounts soliciting financial assistance. These messages are alarming, as Mr. Innocent is financially independent and has never required assistance in such a manner. This has led his family to suspect that his identity may have been compromised, and that someone may have abducted him and is actively manipulating him to exploit his contacts for monetary gain. The implications of this situation are grave, and the possibility of foul play or coercion cannot be overlooked. As a family, our clients are deeply worried not only about his physical safety but also about the potential misuse of his identity while he remains unaccounted for. In light of the above, I earnestly request the intervention of the Department of State Services to assist in locating Mr. Innocent. The Services’ resources and expertise in handling issues of personal safety, coercion.

It is worthy of note that the Victim is a legend and holds a celebrity status in the Nigerian Music Industry, and whom countless youths and citizens emulate, not to mention the Victim’s wife, children, relations and employees who have become traumatized, and his musical empire which is now rendered comatose as a direct consequence of the Suspect’s criminal act of abducting the Victim and rendering him incommunicado.

Our humble request is that you intervene urgently to investigate, locate and rescue the Victim from wherever the Suspect is currently detaining him.

We anticipate your unalloyed cooperation in this regard.

Yours faithfully, For: Anuge, Anuge & Co

Wilson Anuge Esq.

