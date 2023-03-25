Ex-Boko Haram, ISWAP members to Nigerians: We are sorry

Some ex-insurgents who completed a deradicalisation programme on Saturday have begged Nigerians for forgiveness for the roles they played in destabilising communities in the country.

The 594 ex-insurgents had completed a six-month De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme.

They underwent the programme in Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.

They tendered the apology during their graduation ceremony which took place at Malam Sidi camp run by the Nigerian Army, under Operation Safe Corridor.

“We apologise to Nigerians and our various state governments, our communities and everyone seated here should extend our apology to all and sundry in the various communities we came from. We are very sorry and we are not going back to this atrocity,” said Muhammad Abba, who spoke on behalf of the Ex-Boko Haram and ISWAP members.

Abba added: “We have taken the oath of allegiance to our peaceful and lovely country, Nigeria.

“We know the consequences of taking an oath with the Qur’an or the Holy Bible.

“Whenever you betray your oath, God will not be happy and He will also punish you.

“Even if you escape the security agencies of Nigeria, you cannot escape the wrath of God.”

Abba further assured that the ex-insurgents would remain loyal and faithful to Nigeria and work towards the peace and stability of the country.

He added: “Now that we have been trained and are going back to our respective societies, we will always extend our hands of peace and love to everyone because we have understood that there is no culture or belief that is greater than being human.

“We have learnt a lot on religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the society; without peace, a child that says his mother will not sleep, he too will not sleep.”

The ex-insurgents commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating and ensuring the continuity of the DRR programme.

“We assure him that he will not regret initiating the programme,” Abba added.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 594 deradicalised ex-insurgents will be taken back to their communities.

According to the camp Commandant, Colonel Uche Nnabuihe three of the ex-insurgents were from Niger Republic and one from Chad.

He added that six of the deradicalised insurgents are Christians.

Nnabuihe also said 15 of them were from Adamawa, 495 Borno, 16 Kano, three Gombe, 16 Yobe, 13 Kaduna, and one from Kogi.

He added that 12 of the ex-insurgents were from Bauchi, five each from Jigawa and Katsina, four from Kebbi, one each from Nasarawa and Plateau, and two from Zamfara.