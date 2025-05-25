EPL: All to play for as curtain falls on 2024/2025 season

The curtain falls on the 2024/2025 English Premier League season this weekend with the battle for European football slots being the centre of attraction.

Liverpool are the runaway winners.

Match Day 38 fixtures kick off simultaneously at 4pm on Sunday in high-stakes matches where a single goal could alter the table.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GOtv will deliver all the drama live to your screen as the hostilities resume.

Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, the surprise team of the season, are locked in a direct battle for a top-four finish.

A win for either side will be enough to secure Champions League qualification.

This is a high-stake, high-pressure encounter and GOtv will bean it live from the blast of the whistle to the last second on SuperSport LaLiga channel 62.

Similarly, Manchester United return to Old Trafford trying to recover from a gut-wrenching Europa League final defeat to Spurs.

However, there is no time to wallow as Aston Villa FC arrive hungry and focused.

Three points could crown a remarkable season for the Unai Emery-led side.

Emery’s target is definitely a win, which guarantees a place in next year’s Champions League.

United may be out of contention, but pride and home support mean they won’t take it easy with Villa.

Tune in to GOtv SuperSport Football on Channel 61 to catch the match live.

Newcastle United need all three points to remain in contention for European qualification.

They must beat visiting Everton, who are already safe from relegation and playing without pressure.

The home fans at St. James’ Park will expect nothing less than three points.

Manchester City’s season has been far from their dominant best, and Fulham is always a dangerous and unpredictable opponent.

Any slip-up could see them slide out of the top Europe qualification places.

Can they avoid a final-day shock?

Catch the action on SuperSport action channel 66?

Similarly, league runners up, Arsenal, also will want to end the season on a high.

For opponents, Southampton, it is a final Premier league appearance before returning to the Championship to rebuild.

They will return to the Championship with Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Watch this game live on SuperSport EPL, channel 65.

