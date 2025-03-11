Enugu: Police detain two armed robbery suspects, recover firearms

The Enugu State Police Command has detained two armed robbery suspects, and recovered firearms and ammunition in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Spokesman and a Superintendent of Police, SP Daniel Ndukwe, made this known in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

He said that the feat was achieved by police operatives attached to Nsukka Urban Division in collaboration with law-abiding citizens.

Ndukwe said the two male armed robbery suspects: Ejiofor Ugwu, 32, and Sunday Ugwuanyi, 26, were detained on March 6, 2025 at about 8:40pm.

He said: “One locally made double-barreled pistol loaded with one live cartridge, an ATM card, two mobile phones, a Yamaha motorcycle used for their criminal operation and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that at about 8:30pm on the same day, the suspects, riding the recovered motorcycle, accosted a female victim at Obukpa Amebo in Nsukka and robbed her of her bag.

“Upon receiving the report; police operatives, with assistance from law-abiding citizens, swiftly tracked down and arrested the suspects, recovering the exhibits.”

The police spokesman said that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

