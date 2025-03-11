JAMB unveils date to begin sale of Direct Entry forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said it would begin the sale of Direct Entry forms to candidates seeking direct entry admissions into higher institutions on March 12.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by its Communications Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Monday.

Benjamin said the registration process was crucial for individuals who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to advance their education at their preferred universities.

According to him, the initiation of the DE sales followed the successful conclusion of the sale of application forms for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, which ended on March 8, 2025.

He said: “During this period, JAMB recorded a total of 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 UTME, along with 200,115 for the Mock-UTME and 630 applications for the trial mock.”

Also Read

Benjamin explained that JAMB had emphasised the importance of adhering to all entry requirements, warning that serious penalties would be imposed on applications containing false declarations.

He said: “A special committee will verify all submitted Advanced A Level Qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution.

“Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions.”

He added that registration for DE could only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centres.

Post Views: 8