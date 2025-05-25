Enugu: 21 kidnap suspects rescued, suspect neutralised

In furtherance of the directive of the Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, to intensify the onslaught against kidnapping and violent crimes, operatives have rescued 21 kidnapped victims, neutralised one suspect, and arrested another in multiple coordinated operations.

The operations also led to the recovery of a firearm, a vehicle, and other exhibits, the spokesman of the command, Daniel Ndukwe, has revealed.

Ndukwe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said in a statement that on May 23, 2025, police operatives from Okpuje Division, working with Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, and local hunters, stormed a forest bordering Enugu and Kogi States.

Eight kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt after a gunfight that left one suspect neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Exhibits linked to the gang were recovered, and efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

The Police Public Relations Officer revealed that earlier on May 22, 2025, the Oji-River Police Area Commander led a joint team to Uvuru-Ukpata forest in Uzo-Uwani LGA, where nine victims abducted along Olo-Umulokpa Road the previous day were rescued.

The suspects fled following an exchange of gunfire, and the victims were treated and safely reunited with their families.

That same day, police operatives from the 9th Mile Division responded swiftly to a distress call at Ekochin Layout, Udi LGA and foiled an armed robbery attempt.

A cut-to-size single-barrel gun and an expended cartridge were recovered, while the suspects escaped.

A manhunt is underway, the statement by the police on Sunday said.

On May 21, 2025, police operatives from Udenu Division in synergy with Forest Guards and Neighbourhood Watch members rescued two men from a forest at Amalla-Egazi.

The victims had been kidnapped on May 16, 2025 in Ezimo community of Udenu LGA.

Separately, Uwani Police Division operatives rescued a female victim and recovered her Toyota Sienna vehicle at Gariki, Awkunanaw, Enugu on the same day.

Both victims were reunited with their families, while suspects fled on sighting the operatives.

Manhunts for the fleeing suspects are ongoing, Ndukwe said.

In another operation on May 20, 2025, Awkunanaw Police Division operatives, supported by Neighbourhood Watch members, rescued a man who had been kidnapped the previous day and tied up in an uncompleted building in Akwuke-Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA.

His captors had extorted N30,000 from his relatives before his rescue.

One male suspect was arrested, while efforts to track down his accomplices are underway.

CP Giwa has commended the officers, community members, and security partners whose collaboration made these successes possible.

He further directs all supervisory police officers to sustain proactive and intelligence-driven operations, while urging the public to continue supporting the police and other security agencies.

