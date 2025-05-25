NDLEA records massive interceptions of illicit drugs in one week + Video

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency recorded massive interceptions of illicit drugs in the last one week nationwide.

The interceptions by operatives were spotlighted as part of the achievements of the anti-narcotic agency, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday.

A total of 75,000 kilograms of skunk were destroyed on 30 hectares of cannabis farms

by NDLEA operatives at Esuk-Odot village in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, where 200kg of same substance was recovered on May 21, while 1,957.5kg of the same psychoactive plant was destroyed at Ohosu forest, Ovia South West LGA and Okhuse community forest, Owan West LGA, Edo State on May 23 and 24, 2025.

In Nasarawa State, two suspects: Sunday Daniel, 51, and Abu Peter, 30, were arrested at Keffi by NDLEA operatives on May 24 when 4,000 kilograms of skunk were discovered concealed under unprocessed wood in their lorry.

Another suspect, Godwin Obi, 39, was nabbed at Karu with 154.5kg of same substance on May 21.

In Kaduna State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway at Gwargwaje on May 21 intercepted 22-year-old Muhammad Hamza with 57,750 pills of tramadol and diazepam, while on the same day their counterparts in Bauchi State arrested Usman Muhammad, 45, along Bauchi-Misau Road with 80 blocks of skunk weighing 45kg.

Similarly, operatives on stop-and-search operations along Potiskum-Damaturu Road, Yobe State intercepted 55 parcels of Colorado, weighing 2kg, which a suspect, Adum Muhammed, 29, was attempting to smuggle into the Republic of Chad through Ngamboru Ngala border town in Borno State.

Also Read

In Niger State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Mokwa-Jebba Road on May 22 intercepted a Mercedes Benz car marked FST 938 FU loaded with 235 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 97kg and arrested a suspect, Adams Ayibakro.

This is even as operatives in Lagos raided the Osapa London area of Lekki, where they arrested a suspect, Jonathan Isa, with different quantities of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, Rohypnol, Codeine, Cannabis and Nitrous Oxide, while another raid at Idasun, Eleko, Ibeju Lekki on May 24 led to the arrest of Olamilekan Idowu and seizure of 48kg skunk.

The War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

Some of them included WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Adamu Babbale Government Secondary School, Dimirkol, Katsina State; Mary Hanney Secondary School, Oron, Akwa Ibom State; Nnodo Secondary School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; Government Secondary School, Guyuk, Adamawa State; and Government Girls Islamic Secondary School, Gwagwarwa, Kano State; while the Lagos State Command of the NDLEA paid WADA advocacy visit to the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos, Alhaji Muhammadu Bambado.

Post Views: 7