Elections: FG warns against violence, electoral malpractices

The Federal Government has warned politicians against resorting to violence and malpractices during the forthcoming bye-elections in 12 states as well as the Anambra governorship election and next year’s Area Council Polls in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is as the government said it will intensify intelligence efforts to monitor and preempt any threats to the elections and to enable real-time proactive measures.

It also warned that it would come down hard on erring politicians who flout its directives.

National Security Adviser NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu handed the warning on Friday in Abuja at the second regular consultative meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security ICCES hosted by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Ribadu who was represented by the Director, Internal Security, Office of the National Security Adviser ONSA, Hassan Y Abdullahi, said; “Our primary objective remains to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming elections.

“Therefore, we must ensure that eligible voters exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.

“In this regard, we will strengthen collaboration between security and law enforcement agencies to quickly address potential threats and challenges during the elections.

“Accordingly, the security component of ICCES will, among other things, intensify intelligence efforts to monitor and pre-empt any threats to these elections and provide real-time intelligence to enable the implementation of proactive measures.

“This is especially in States that are infested with recalcitrant subversive non-state actors who could be exploited by desperate politicians to undermine the elections.

“We will also maintain dialogue with the leadership of political parties and candidates to foster understanding and reduce tensions, as engagement with these stakeholders has proven effective in the past and should remain a priority.

“Political actors and their supporters in the affected States and the FCT are warned to conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the democratic process, as any form of electoral violence and malpractices has no place in our elections.”

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had listed all the elections to be conducted between now and February next year, urging security agencies to do the needful in securing the areas.

Observing that the security situation in Anambra State is calmer than what it was on the eve of the last Governorship election four years ago, Yakubu urged ICCES members to use the forthcoming resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration CVR to fine-tune their preparations for securing the forthcoming elections.

He said: “As we plan for the bye-elections, the Anambra State Governorship election and the resumption of the CVR, I call on the security agencies to make adequate and proactive arrangements for the protection of personnel and assets to be deployed by the Commission and all stakeholders for these activities.

“There are some specific areas of security concern raised at our consultative meetings with Political Parties, Civil Society Organisations and the Media earlier this week. These concerns will be presented to you for your necessary action at this meeting.”

