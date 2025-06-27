Borno pays N529.7m WASSCE fees for 26,000 students

The Borno Government has paid a total sum of N529.7 million to cover the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for 26,158 final-year students in public secondary schools across the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Lawan Wakilbe, made the announcement on Friday during a symbolic cheque presentation ceremony held in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Wakilbe described the initiative as a demonstration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s administration’s continued investment in education and commitment to inclusivity.

“This milestone reflects the deep commitment of His Excellency, Governor Zulum, to building an inclusive and equitable educational system where no child is left behind,” the commissioner stated.

He explained that the state government subsidised 75 percent of WASSCE registration fees for students annually, with this year’s payment covering students from all 27 local government areas of the state.

“With the latest payment, the Borno Government has spent a total of N4,146,800,615.50 on external examination fees between 2019 and 2025, benefitting 165,442 students over the period,” he said.

Wakilbe commended the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for its cooperation and for expanding examination centres to underserved communities such as Askira Uba and Ngala, thereby eliminating the need for students to travel long distances and easing pressure on boarding facilities.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Special Adviser on Education, Abubakar Tijjani; the Director of the Education Resource Centre, Abba Sheriff; the Education Secretaries; and the Local Government Chairmen of Gubio, Kaga, Bama, Damboa, Mafa, Dikwa, Monguno, Gwoza, Mobbar, Magumeri, Chibok, among others.

In addition, the commissioner disclosed that the government plans to establish 47 new schools before the next academic session, targeting a further 50 percent reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

According to him, the initiative is part of broader efforts to rebuild and restore the state’s education system, especially in communities affected by insurgency.

In his remarks, Mr Leonard Odoh, Deputy Registrar and Zonal Coordinator for WASSCE in Maiduguri, thanked the state government for its commitment to funding the examination.

Odoh assured that WAEC would work to ensure a smooth and successful conduct of the examination, lauding the administration’s efforts in supporting education.

“Despite security challenges, Borno has recorded significant progress in reducing the number of out-of-school children from 1.8 million to 0.8 million,” he said.

