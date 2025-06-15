Delegates disrupt APC North-East summit after Shettima’s exclusion in 2027 endorsement

All Progressives Congress stakeholders’ summit in Gombe ended abruptly on Sunday after some speakers endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term and declined to mention Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The incident occurred during speeches by top party officials, beginning with APC national vice-chairman (North-East), Mustapha Salihu, who endorsed Tinubu as the party’s unopposed candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

However, his failure to acknowledge Shettima sparked an immediate backlash from attendees.

Delegates, visibly angered by the omission, began shouting and disrupting the meeting, with some issuing threats of violence.

Salihu was swiftly escorted out by security operatives as tensions flared.

The deputy national chairman, Bukar Dalori then addressed the crowd and endorsed both Tinubu and Shettima for second terms.

Dalori endorsed both Tinubu and Shettima for second terms, a move widely viewed as an attempt to manage the fallout from Salihu’s remarks. However, the crowd remained agitated and the unrest persisted.

But the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje later took the stage and again endorsed only Tinubu in a speech lasting about ten minutes without mentioning Shettima.

Ganduje’s speech reignited tensions among attendees, and he was also quickly escorted from the hall as the situation grew increasingly volatile.

