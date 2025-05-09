Dabiri-Erewa urges diaspora Nigerians to support Nigeria First policy

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has called on the Nigerian diaspora to actively engage in the country’s ongoing reform efforts, especially the Nigeria First policy.

In a recent video message, Dabiri-Erewa highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s introduction of a new executive directive known as the “Nigeria First Policy”.

The NiDCOM Boss stressed that the policy is designed to prioritise Nigeria-centric matters, promote locally made products, and provide home-grown solutions to government procurement.

She emphasised that the Nigeria First policy comes at a critical time and will need Nigerians, home and abroad, working collaboratively with the current administration to build a more sustainable and forward-looking nation.

Also Read:

Dabiri-Erewa said: “My brothers and sisters in the diaspora, this is an opportunity to key into this initiative.

“This is an opportunity to bring your expertise, knowledge, and talents back home to Nigeria.”

The NIDCOM Chairman assured Nigerians in the diaspora that the Commission is geared to partner with them in various capacities, especially on ideas and contributions related to the new policy.

Post Views: 7