Dabiri-Erewa hails Ireke’s record-setting for Nigerian local language film

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended Nigerian international broadcaster and producer, Gbolahan Macjob for the global success of his film, Ireke, which has set several international records for a Nigerian film in local language.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa said it was exciting to see a Nigerian in Diaspora mainstreaming often-neglected historical African and Nigerian history into a global audience.

She noted that Ireke: Rise of the Maroons, an epic tale of African slave rebellion in the Caribbean that is making its very first time appearance in the history of film-making, has won applause for captivating a global audience that transcends the diaspora community to the Caribbean, white British communities and beyond.

The NIDCOM boss commended Ireke’s exceptional viewing records, describing Macjob as a multi-talented artist.

Dabiri-Erewa pointed out that it was instructive that Macjob’s skills were honed at his hometown in Abeokuta before sojourn abroad, referencing the producer’s background as a graduate of Mass Communications at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She said Macjob, a senior journalist with the BBC World Service, has continued to deploy his talents towards the uplifting of Nigeria’s global image and development of domestic talents through numerous donations towards broadcasting-training and hand-on sessions.

She reiterated NIDCOM’s commitment towards supporting the Nigerian diaspora community to achieve personal fulfilments abroad and at home.

Dabiri-Erewa described Macjob, an Emmy-nominated journalist, as an illustration of a good combination of home quality and international exposure, noting that the timing of the epoch film was also indicative of the reinvigorated rise of Nigeria as a respected member of the global community.

She assured that NIDCOM will continue to partner with talented Nigerians like Macjob in shaping the global narratives of Nigeria and upskilling Nigerians at home, as part of the national efforts aimed at enhancing competitiveness of Nigerians youths in emerging global space.

Ireke has won several firsts including being the first Nigerian local language movie to premier at Cannes Film Festival, the Nollywood film with the longest and largest screening in the United Kingdom (UK), first Nollywood film to have a worldwide premier – in London-Lagos and Abeokuta all on the same day and the only Nollywood film to have a press screening ahead of its Premier among others.

Ireke has similar upcoming large schedules in Canada, underlining the global attractions of the captivating movie.

