Police nab suspected kidnapper of 100-year-old man in Taraba

Operatives of the Taraba State Police Command have arrested a suspect in connection with the abduction of a 100-year-old man, Joshua Magani Ubandoma, in Sabon Pegi, Ibi Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson for Taraba Police Command, ASP James Lashen Saminu, confirmed the arrest in a statement sighted on Thursday.

According to him, Ubandoma was taken from his residence on August 6, 2025, by three armed men.

He said operatives from the Ibi Division, working with local youths, tracked the suspects into a nearby forest.

Their efforts led to the arrest of 37-year-old Kingsley Alose on September 2, 2025.

Also Read

He added that the investigation is ongoing as security operatives intensify efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects and secure the victim’s safe release.

The State Commissioner of Police, Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, commended the swift response of officers and assured residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']