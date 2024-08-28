CP orders arrest of owners of tinted, unregistered vehicles in Edo

Nemi Iwo, Commissioner of Police in Edo, has ordered the immediate arrest of individuals driving tinted vehicles, unregistered vehicles, or vehicles with covered plate numbers.

The order is contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu.

The statement quoted Iwo as also directing that such vehicles should be impounded, warning that the law would be strictly enforced without exception.

According to him, the strategy is meant to curb the rising cases of kidnapping, robbery, and cultism in the state.

“The general public are by this notice, warned to desist from using such vehicles to avoid being arrested, because the law does not respect anyone.

“I appeal to the good people of Edo to cooperate with the Police in its quest to ensure safety of lives and property of the general public, especially during this period of build up to the election,” he said.

