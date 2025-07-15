COAS to Commanders: Mission success must be our only objective

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Olufemi Oluyede, has emphasised that mission success should be the paramount objective for Nigerian Army commanders at all levels.

The COAS gave the charge in a message he delivered during a high-level briefing with senior officers, reinforcing the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to mission success and operational excellence.

He urged the commanders to remain focused, fearless, and strategic in pursuit of national security objectives.

“Every military operation taken must be geared towards one clear objective—mission success,” he said.

Oluyede urged operational commanders to adopt a mindset of boldness and innovation in the face of evolving threats.

“Be bold, be strong, be ingenious, and be audacious,” he said, describing the qualities he expects from those leading troops in the field.

Also Read:

He also emphasised the importance of both offensive posture and defensive prudence

“Commanders in the field must remain relentless in executing well-coordinated offensive action while maintaining effective measures for force protection,” he said.

The COAS reminded officers that true victories are not easily won but are “forged in the furnace fires of sacrifice.”

He encouraged a mindset of discipline and resilience, underscoring the Army’s growing strength and readiness.

“While we may be uncertain of what the future holds, we are certain of our capabilities in the present. Therefore, we shall use the latter as a strength to prepare for the uncertainties of tomorrow.

“A commander’s desire for progress should be a fundamental impulse, while his passion to add value should be instinctive,” he added.

Oluyede stressed that leadership in today’s military landscape demands both vision and value-driven passion.

The Nigerian Army, under Oluyede’s leadership, has been intensifying its operational activities across key theatres of operation, with recent successes in counter-terrorism and anti-banditry efforts reflecting the renewed strategic direction. (NAN)

Post Views: 5