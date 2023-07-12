Coach names Man U’s 26-man squad to Norway for pre-season + Full list

828 828

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is taking a 26-man squad to Oslo in Norway for Wednesday’s opening pre-season fixture against Leeds United.

The match, being shown live on MUTV, iss an opportunity for them to get minutes under their belt and impress the boss.

This is as preparation steps up to another level for the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds will be fired up for the clash with their biggest rivals and, despite the friendly tag, it should be a really competitive encounter in front of the passionate Norwegian fans.

Mason Mount has been selected and is in line to make his first appearance since completing his move from Chelsea last week.

The new no.7 is joined in the travelling party by fit-again Lisandro Martinez, who has recovered from the foot operation that ruled him out of the back end of last season.

Several younger players get a chance to shine, including some of those who enjoyed fruitful loan spells away from the club, but there is also plenty of experience with the likes of Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Jadon Sancho all included.

Meanwhile, a number of players are continuing their individual training programmes at Carrington.

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders: Alvaro Fernandez, Rhys Bennett, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Toby Collyer, Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Maxi Oyedele, Charlie Savage.

Forwards: Amad, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho, Shola Shoretire.