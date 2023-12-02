Burnley thrash 10-man Sheffield United for first home win

Burnley produced a dazzling display to crush 10-man Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday and secure their first home points of the Premier League season.

Just 20 seconds into the game and with fans still settling in their seats, Burnley snatched an early lead.

This was as United failed to deal with Charlie Taylor’s cross and Jay Rodriguez directed a glancing header into the back of the net.

Jacob Bruun Larsen doubled Burnley’s advantage in the 29th minute after racing on to Dara O’Shea’s long ball, which he controlled with an excellent touch before dispatching a tidy finish past Wes Foderingham.

United’s frustration at their dreadful performance shone through when Oli McBurnie was shown a yellow card for swinging his elbow into O’Shea’s face and was sent off for again elbowing O’Shea before halftime.

Burnley were even more dominant with a man advantage, tormenting United throughout the second half as Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill scored to seal the Lancashire club’s biggest-ever Premier League win.

Reuters