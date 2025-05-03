British-Nigerian stabbed to death in US days before graduation

A British-Nigerian nursing student from London, United Kingdom, Tamilore Odunsi, has been “brutally murdered” days before she graduated from university in the United States of America.

The relatives of the Nigerian confirmed she was stabbed to death in her apartment in Texas, Houston, United States last Saturday.

The police in Houston confirmed the development, saying apart from Odunsi, a man was also found with stab wounds at the address.

The family is trying to raise money for her body to be taken back to the UK, and cover funeral and burial costs of the 23-year-old who was described as “a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness”.

They said in a post on the GoFundMe account: “Tragically, Tami was brutally murdered just days before she was set to graduate from university—an unimaginable loss at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future.

“A devoted Christian, she was a God-fearing young woman who found strength and joy in her faith.

“She had a deep love for her church community, where she was actively involved and always eager to serve others with humility and grace.”

Houston Police were called to an apartment block for a “welfare check” at around 3:50pm on Saturday.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives H. Martinez and S. Chettry said that officers knocked on the door but did not receive an answer.

Officers then discovered blood on the rear concrete patio and entered the apartment.

Odunsi was discovered on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds, while a man was discovered in a bedroom with at least one stab wound.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Houston Police said that an investigation is ongoing into the student’s death.

