PTD accuses NUPENG’s reconciliation committee of bias, to sustain court case

The Petrol Tanker Drivers branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has rejected the outcome of the three-member reconciliation committee set up to resolve the lingering leadership crisis in the PTD.

The PTD faction, which is led by Comrade Lucky Osesua, accused NUPENG of teleguiding and coercing the reconciliation committee.

It said the body forced the committee to dance to its tunes, and has thus rejected outrightly the recommendations made in its report dated March 31, 2025.

The recommendations of the Comrade Samuel Dada-led committee, which comprised Comrade Adamu Song and Comrade Fyneface Omene as members, were spurned by the aggrieved PTD members in a statement issued on Friday.

Jointly signed by Comrades Osesua, Dayyabu Garga, and Humble Obinna Power, the statement faulted what was described as double standards, which according to them contravened the ethics and principles of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) which are neutrality and lack of bias.

They vowed to fight the injustice that has been meted to its leadership in court, stressing that they disapproved outright, the attempt to impose on the majority of PTD members a botched, discriminatory and non-inclusive National Delegates’ Conference.

The PTD statement reads in parts: “We were shocked, absolutely disappointed, and awe-stricken that Comrade Samuel Dada led three-man Committee could unimaginably dismiss the collective essence of PTD, behave like an autocrat, disregard the basic principle of Alternative Dispute Resolution which is to be neutral and unbiased.

“They did 100% opposite of what they told us that they would do to resolve the lingering crisis in the Union, which is now one year and seven months old. The committee members assured us that there would be ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’;

“But, there are several unanswered questions in the Committee’s recommendations. In the first instance, what was the root cause of the crisis? Was it identified and resolved?

“What led to the nullifications of the two previous elections conducted by NUPENG on June 30th, 2022, and 31st October 2023? Did NUPENG comply with the judgements of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Yenagoa Division of 24th July, 2023, and that of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja of 29th May 2024, to conduct an election that will be all-inclusive and non-discriminatory on any account, as ordered by the Court?

“Why was the Kangaroo election of 3rd July 2024 in Lagos conducted under watertight security and in a haste, contrary to the three months notification, as enshrined in the PTD bye-laws?

“Since the history of the Union, this Williams Akporeha’s leadership as NUPENG President, and Afolabi Olawale as General Secretary is the worst duo ever. They are the only NUPENG leadership that has harassed, arrested, and detained its members in different Police stations, taken them to different Courts, and remanded them in both Keffi and Kuje Prisons for no justifiable reason.

“What a negative and terrible legacy! The members that NUPENG has a constitutional mandate to protect their rights and improve on their welfare are the same members NUPENG is both prosecuting and persecuting.

“Similarly, the Committee was also seen to be thanking NUPENG leadership for ‘Resources made available, and other logistical support’ to carry out the assignment given to them, which overtly contradicted their claims of being independent and unbiased in the exercise.

“We are also appalled to see the report of a three-man Committee being signed by four persons; the fourth individual Mr. Prosper Akrai is a staff member of NUPENG working directly under the General Secretary of NUPENG, Mr Afolabi Olawale.

“Part of the recommendations even urged Comrade Lucky Osesua and team to apologise individually and collectively, in a written form to the Union’s leadership, and as well copy the three-man reconciliation committee for committing no crime; when the matter is still pending before the courts. This is absurd.

“The Committee also didn’t deem it necessary to involve any top leader or member of the PTD Branch (past or still serving), in the reconciliation process; this could be likened to ‘discussing the issues of medical doctors, and inviting only engineers; or shaving a man’s head in his absence.’

“They completely ignored the sobering voices in PTD calling for equity, fairness, and justice. They also failed to demonstrate the requisite gravitas and the innate democratic accommodation of good leaders and elders as they hastily ignored everyone to legitimise what has been universally condemned as a flawed PTD National Delegates Conference, while also setting aside the positions of the Temple of Justice which ab initio gave a patent direction.

“Despite various petitions emanating from different aggrieved parties and numerous litigations as a result of injustice and other brazen infractions orchestrated by NUPENG’s leadership, the Committee deliberately disregarded various voices of reason and worst still exonerated the same individuals who are the real architects of the crisis in the Union.

“It is also painful to see the Committee casting aside cumulative weight of evidence, hastened in contemptuous indifference to the truth, jettisoned what is right and just, flung away the constitutional pivot of our Union which is anchored on equity, justice, and fairness doctrine, and more worrisome, violating the principles of Alternative Dispute Resolution. This is indeed sad and very disappointing.

“We are dismayed, sickened, and embarrassed that there is a desperate attempt to further destabilise PTD and render the Union inconsequential in the scheme of things. Let there be no doubt about our resolve to challenge this grave injustice at the Temple of Justice, the case having been adjourned to the 20th of May 2025, for either a report of settlement or continuation of litigation. Since settlement has failed, we are heading back to the court until we get justice and freedom from our oppressors.”

