Breaking: PEPC Judgment: Peter Obi writes OBIdients, supporters

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has written a letter to his followers, popularly called OBIdients, and his supporters in general on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

The Eagle Online recalls that the PEPC on September 6, 2023 dismissed the petition of Obi and the Labour Party.

The Eagle Online also recalls that the petition was against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Apart from Obi’s petition, the PEPC also dismissed those of the All Peoples Movement and the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In the letter he made public on Saturday, titled: “MESSAGE TO ALL OBIDIENTS AND MY SUPPORTERS, DESPAIR IS NOT AN OPTION,” Obi wrote: “My Dear Obidient Family and Supporters,

“I trust that you all have listened to, or read my reaction to the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday, 6th September 2023. Understandably, there has been a note of general disappointment within our fold and indeed the general population of Nigerians who hoped that the outcome of the February 25th Presidential election would usher in a new and different Nigeria of our dreams. That dream has only been deferred for now but remains alive for all times.

“Since the Tribunal verdict, there has been a note of general despair among the Obidients and the generality of our supporters. I assure you all that on this journey, despair or surrender is not in our options.

“Today, I want to personally reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option. Nothing good in life comes easy. Throughout history, positive changes come only with sacrifices, perseverance, resilience and fluctuating fortunes. Right from the onset of our journey, I told you all that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint, but a long and tough marathon. It was always going to be difficult, painful and excruciating.

“We set out knowing fully well that the forces we are up against are entrenched and formidable but not insurmountable. They would resist the wind of change and try to push us into surrender or despair. We must not succumb to their design.

“I am inspired that we have endured the odds placed in our way at every point. In such a short space of time, we have persevered to get to the point where we cannot be ignored any longer. Therefore, I urge you to abide and never think of giving up.

“I wish to assure you that our recent disappointments have inspired me to re-dedicate myself to the cause of building a New Nigeria. For me, rescuing Nigeria is a lifelong commitment, and on this journey, we shall be resolute but orderly, principled but lawful.

“I assure you that we shall persist with even greater determination and zeal until we get to our destination. Nigeria must belong to all Nigerians and not to a select few. Like all of you, I believe fervently that a New Nigeria is POssible. God bless you all and God bless Nigeria.”