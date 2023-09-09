2023 National Polo Tournament gallop off in Argungu

The 2023 National Polo Tournament has galloped off in Argungu, headquarters of the Local Government Area in Kebbi.

The tournament, which was supposed to commence Thursday, was shifted to Friday following the death of a prominent Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Giro-Argungu.

The prominent Islamic cleric under the banner of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), passed away Wednesday night and was buried according Islamic rites Thursday.

The polo tournament began with three matches of “four chukkers” each.

Also Read:

The first match, which featured Sokoto Rima against Mera Farm, ended up 5:2 in favour of Sokoto Rima; Heritage 5 took on West Stream Ponis in the second match where the former defeated the later 7:5, while in the third match, NSK emerged victorious over H Hago 7:2.

NAN