Breaking: Onnoghen docked at CCT

Onnoghen, who had been absent in court since his trial was first called in January, arrived the premises of the CCT early on Friday with a battery of lawyers, mostly Senior Advocates of Nigeria

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has been put in the dock for the commencement of his trail by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Onnoghen, who had been absent in court since his trial was first called in January, arrived the premises of the CCT early on Friday with a battery of lawyers, mostly Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar, had earlier in the week issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Umar directed the Police and the Department of State Services to arrest Umar and bring him before the court on Friday.