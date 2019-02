The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of false assets declaration against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Following the plea, Onnoghen was granted bail on self recognition by the Tribunal.

Onnoghen, who was arraigned on Friday after four failed attempts, had his bail application pleaded by Chris Uche (SAN).

The application was not opposed by the prosecution counsel, Musa Ibrahim.