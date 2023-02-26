Breaking: INEC opens presidential poll collation centre

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared open the collation centre for the presidential election held on Saturday and ongoing in some parts of the country on Sunday.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, declared open the collation centre at about 1:05pm on Sunday.

The opening of the centre was initially fixed for 12pm on Sunday.

Yakubu, who laid the ground rules for the operation of the centre, said once announcement begins, there would be no stopping until the final results are made and a winner declared, except for short breaks.

He urged the media to rely only on the results released by the INEC.