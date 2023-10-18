Breaking: GOCOP member appointed CCCO of NNPCL

A member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Olufemi Oladapo Soneye, has been appointed the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The Management of the national oil company in Nigeria confirmed the appointment in a statement on its X handle.

In the statement on Wednesday, the NNPCL said Soneye, a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia and the United States of America, will lead the corporate communications team of the national oil company and drive the brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives and stakeholder management.

Apart from GOCOP, Soneye is also a member of other reputable bodies such as the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Association of Black Journalists and Society of Professional Journalists.

He was a former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, DC, United States of America.