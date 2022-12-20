Breaking: Doyin Okupe reigns as Labour Party PCC DG + Resignation letter

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has resigned.

Okupe’s resignation followed his conviction by a court for offences bothering on money laundering on Monday.

He was convicted for laundering N240 million and sent to two years imprisonment.

He was however given an option of N13 million fine, with a deadline to pay by 4:30pm on Monday.

He met the deadline.

Announcing his decision to quit the LP PCC on Monday, Okupe said he will remain with the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, who he referred to as PO, the sign-off of Obi on Twitter.

He tweeted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday: “It’s time to step aside.

“But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus Name.”





