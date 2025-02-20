Breaking: Abiola won June 12 election – Babangida

Nigeria’s former Military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has said that late Basorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

General Babangida said this in his autobiography: “A Journey in Service,” which was launched in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “There was no doubt in my mind; MKO Abiola won the election.

“He satisfied all the requirements.”

Babangida spoke through a former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who was also the book reviewer.

He said Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the June 12, 1993 presidential election, secured the majority of votes and had the geographical spread to be the president, adding that the annulment of the poll was the most challenging aspect of his life.

He said he was happy that President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged that Abiola won the election and honoured him with the greatest national title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, which is reserved for only presidents.

