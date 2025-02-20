NNPP House of Reps member defects to APC

A New Nigeria People’s Party member of the House of Representatives, Representative Yusuf Galambi, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, read the letter of defection on Thursday during plenary.

Abbas quoted the defecting lawmaker as saying that his defection was hinged on the crisis in the NNPP.

Abbas, while welcoming the lawmaker, representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, to the APC, urged his party members to welcome him to their fold.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that recently, the National Assembly has been hit by a gale of defections from opposition political parties to the ruling APC.

NAN also reports that Rep. Amos Magaji, representing Zangon Kataf of Kaduna State, had moved from the PDP to APC, while Salisu Koko, representing Koko-Besse/Maiyama of Kebbi State, also defected to the ruling party.

