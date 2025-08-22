Boat mishap: Four confirmed dead, 41 rescued in Sokoto

The joint response operation carried out for passengers of the recent boat mishap in Goronyo, Sokoto State, has confirmed that four persons lost their lives while 41 others were rescued.

The joint operation was carried out by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Goronyo Local Government Authority, and local community divers.

“The increase in fatalities followed the recovery of an additional body earlier today (Friday).

“A funeral prayer was observed in line with Islamic rites, and the body was immediately laid to rest,” the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement on Friday.

“NEMA’s Director General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, commended the rescue team for their diligence and lauded the collective efforts of all stakeholders towards it,” it added.

It said as part of Thursday’s operations, August 21, 2025, the rescue team visited Takuske, Kwakwazu, Bari, and Gamiha villages, where many of the boat passengers lived.

The visits provided an opportunity to verify the number of persons still missing and to console bereaved families. It was also confirmed that 16 passengers survived the tragedy.

“With these developments, the multi-agency search and rescue mission has been officially concluded,” it further added.

It will be recalled that the ill-fated boat capsized on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Kojiyo village, near the Goronyo Dam in Sokoto State.

