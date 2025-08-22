Taribo West decries treatment of late Rufai

Former Super Eagles’ defensive supremo, Taribo West, has condemned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Lagos State Government for allegedly abandoning the family of late goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, citing such neglect as reason for not encouraging his own son to visit the country.

Speaking at Rufai’s burial in a video shared by News Central on Friday, the ex-Inter Milan star expressed outrage at what he described as the consistent failure of Nigerian authorities to honour football heroes after their death.

He said, “It’s disheartening that you have Lagos State, you have the Nigerian Football Association. They drop the bulk on the family. I felt in my spirit that there is nothing to put your life for. That’s why I say I have to shift back so that I will not implode. It’s grieving.

“My mother passed on. I never shed tears. My father passed on in my hands. I never shed tears. When Rufai passed on, I had goose pimples on my body. And every individual I’m speaking to, there were tears rolling down my cheeks. What kind of nation is this?”

“With this kind of example they have shown in (Yisa) Sofoule, Stephen Keshi, Thompson Oliya and Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory), I will never advise even my son to put his feet for this country.

Also Read:

“Send me out! Do we have a Football Federation or do we have a Football Association in this Lagos State? That this hero, this soldier, this football evangelist, has to be treated this way in his family.

“Could you imagine that the family would be crying just to solicit in within our groups to ask for money? That is madness. Look, please let me go. I don’t want to pour my heart,” he stated.

Rufai was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments, playing a key role as the Super Eagles reached the Round of 16 on both occasions.

He also starred in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), winning silver in 1984 and 1988 before lifting the trophy with Nigeria in 1994.

The late goalkeeper made his international debut in December 1981 and had a stellar career that spanned over 14 years in the national team.

He played for club sides in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

Rufai died on July 3 at the age of 61 in a Lagos hospital after reportedly battling a long-term illness.

Post Views: 12